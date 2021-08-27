The Shanti Stupa and early dawn views from Sara Ali Khan’s Ladakh diary, watch here

Sara Ali Khan recently visited Ladakh and is sharing photos from her vacation with her admirers. Sara documented her journey on Instagram Stories, from a view of the sky from her aircraft to enjoying the rivers.

Sara travelled visited Kashmir and the Maldives earlier this year. Her mother, actress Amrita Singh, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, accompanied her on her trip to Kashmir. She'd uploaded a number of photos from the snow-capped peaks. She enjoyed a gondola ride with her mother, a plate of waffles, and a dip in a hot tub. One of her posts read, "A little bit of paradise on earth of people so wonderful there truly is a dearth @manan_tramboo."

Sara strolled along the water, enjoyed the swimming pool, and the sun in the Maldives, as she shared peeks from the island nation.

She recently celebrated her birthday by posting a picture collage on Instagram that included photographs from her childhood. It was captioned by her, "Quarter century over! 26 years of living, laughing and loving #SaraKaSaraReels #FamilyWalaFeels.”

Meanwhile, Sara will star alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. In 2018, she made her acting debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. Sara has appeared in films such as Simmba, Love Aaj Kal 2, and Coolie No. 1 among others.

