Mira Kapoor drips of glitz and glamour in latest pictures as she flaunts her Louis Vuitton Cappucine worth Rs.3 lakh

Mira Kapoor is a gorgeous mommy. She has won hearts ever since her marriage with heart throb Shahid Kapoor. Mira Kapoor has a separate fan following and netizens love her for the candour, spontaneity and her classy style.

Mira Rajput was seen covered in Louis Vuitton for her latest pictures on her official Instagram account. She was seen dressed in a cropped top with cycling shorts, a monogram shirt with a mini Louis Vuitton Cappucine mini bag which is worth $4,400 that converts to Rs. 3,10,800. Mira’s all black look is ravishing with smokey eyes, natural blush, tinted lips and a messy ponytail. We love this look on Mira, all black with a touch of luxury and a dose of glam.

We love Mira’s style and her red carpet appearances with hubby Shahid Kapoor.

