Rashmika Mandanna wraps up the shoot of her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu

The excitement for Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut Mission Majnu escalates as Amar Butala, one of its producers, announces that the gorgeous actress has wrapped up her part of the shoot. The producer uploaded a picture of Rashmika addressing everyone on set as she concluded the shoot.

In the caption, Butala wrote, “And it's a film wrap for the very lovely @rashmika_mandanna !! Thank you for choosing #missionmajnu as your Hindi film debut, you've made the film even more special !! We love you!! a BIG hug from all of us !!!”

Rashmika wrote, "& It’s a wrap.Red heart what a lovely lovely time I had shooting for #missionmajnu Cherry blossom. I..for one..can’t believe. I have already wrapped for my first Hindi film. I remember the time I heard the script for the first time and I went like.. ‘I want to be a part of this beautiful film."

& It’s a wrap..❤️ what a lovely lovely time I had shooting for #missionmajnu ????

I..for one..can’t believe.. I have already wrapped for my first Hindi film.. I remember the time I heard the script for the first time and I went like.. ‘I want to be a part of this beautiful film’❤️ https://t.co/02C0P8duQt

— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 28, 2021

Rashmika will be seen essaying a pivotal role in an espionage thriller that chronicles the journey of a RAW agent who heads India's covert operation on Pakistani soil. The RSVP and Guilty By Association production shall mark her entry into Hindi cinema and needless to say her fans across the world eagerly await its release. The Geetha Govindham actress will be sharing the screen with actor Sidharth Malhotra and their prospective chemistry has heightened the buildup of the film.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media), written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja, and directed by Shantanu Baagchi, Mission Majnu stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi, and Kumud Mishra.

