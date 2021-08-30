Disha Patani celebrates second schedule wrap of Ek Villain Returns

Disha Patani has been shooting for the much-awaited sequel of Ek Villain. She has now shared an exciting update regarding the film which her fans are also awaiting. Disha Patani took to her social media handle to announce that she had wrapped up the second shooting schedule of her film, Ek Villain Returns.

The actress uploaded a short video along with a couple of pictures where she posed alongside other crew members to announce her schedule completion. "It’s a second schedule wrap!! #ekvillianreturns thank you my amazing team for all your amazing hard work and dedication, nothing without you all…big hug and lots of love."

Disha could be seen cheering with her crew, "It's a wrap up" while she posed happily for photos in casual grey pajamas, a matching crop top, and a black jacket with her hair left open.

Ek Villain Returns stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

