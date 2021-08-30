Alia Bhatt, Beyonce, Kiara Advani and others show how to glam up your basic T-shirt

Make basic T-Shirts your best friends. There is nothing better than a basic t-shirt. We all have basic tees in our wardrobe, we all have days where we just want to put on our comfy clothes and make it work. Here are four ways you can make your basic t-shirts look fancy.

1) Denim it Up-

Wear your basic tee with denims- be it shorts, full jeans, skirt. Style it knotted or tuck it in your bottoms. Keep your t-shirt fit relaxed, style an oversized tee, cropped tee – anything you love and you’ve got yourself an outfit.

2) Jackets to the Rescue-

Put on a plain outfit and if you want to spice it up, add a jacket- blingy, denim, bomber- whatever lifts your spirits. Style your tee with any pants and add a jacket to make it the perfect look.

3) Suit Up-



Pick your tee, wear it with trousers, add a blazer and sneakers- you’re ready to roll. Your look for a meeting, feeling powerful but lazy to dress up- it’s the perfect fix for an effortless style occasion.

4) Accessorize-

Live by this mantra- accessorise, accessorise accessorise. You can spice up any outfit with basic accessories, some layering chains, hoops, rings, cute bags- name it; and you’re ready to roll- from drab to glam in a flash.

