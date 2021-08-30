Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glamorous picture with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her Saturday night with her BFFs, Amrita Rao, Mallika Bhatt, Malaika Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor. All of them reunited for a small bash at Kareena's residence in Bandra. The actress shared the picture on her Instagram handle where all of them posed on the rooftop of her house while having a gala time.
On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. She was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan.
