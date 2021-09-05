Tiger Shroff dances off to popular Sri Lankan song: Hrithik Roshan comments ‘Superb’

Tiger Shroff loves to keep his fans entertained with amazing videos of himself. Every now and then he shares videos of him performing some stunts, workout videos and dance videos. On Friday, the actor shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen dancing to the Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ a Sri Lankan song, which is quite popular on the photo-sharing app these days. Praising Tiger’s dance skills, actor Hrithik Roshan couldn’t stop himself from commenting.

In the video shared by the actor, he is joined by his choreographer Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar and it seems like Tiger is in love with the song as he captioned his video, "This song!," with an awestruck emoji. Hrithik Roshan, who shared screen space with Tiger Shroff in Siddharth Anand's War, was impressed with the Heropanti actor and added, "Superb," in the comments section of the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

A few days ago, Tiger shared a video on Instagram where he running on a beach shirtless being Tiger’s abs the center of attention and attraction in the video, he captioned the same with fish, sun and water emojis using Bruno Mars' song Leave The Door Open as the background music for the video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 and is currently working on his upcoming film, Heropanti 2 being helmed by Director Ahmed Khan co-starring Tara Sutaria in the lead role. Tiger will also be seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 4 and Ganapath.

Also Read: “I am most grateful to our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji” – Tiger Shroff

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results