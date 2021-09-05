R Madhavan is hitting gym to bid goodbye to dad bod: shares pictures saying ‘Maddy boy is inching back’, See photos

Actor R Madhavan is all set to bid farewell to dad bod. On Friday, taking to his Instagram, Madhavan shared his photos from gym in Mumbai, writing, 'Maddy boi' is going to be back.
Madhavan shared a series of photos from his gym and captioned the photos, "Dad bod be dammed.. Maddy boy is inching back.. (sic)," with multiple emojis. It looked like Madhavan is rigorously hitting the gym to lose some extra kilos for his upcoming projects.
In 2020, Madhavan was seen in director Hemant Madhurkar's Nishabdham, which released directly on Amazon Prime Video. The film received negative reviews from critics and audience alike. This year, Madhavan's Maara released on Amazon Prime Video and received favorable reviews.
