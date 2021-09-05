Netflix India welcomes Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 at Bombay Stock Exchange; Ananya Panday rings the customary bell

"The first times are special. Unique. But the last times are incomparable, priceless.” Berlin’s words have never felt truer or hit harder. The wait for Money Heist is finally over, as the final season of the beloved show is now streaming on Netflix. Celebrating the loved series, Netflix India took over the Bombay Stock Exchange and paid tribute to everyone’s favourite gang.

The customary BSE bell was rung by fans donned in the iconic red jumpsuits and Dali masks which was followed by a money shower – a moment the Professor would be proud of. Leading the pack of fans and the true heister of the day was Ananya Panday, hiding beneath one of the Dali masks. After surprising everyone with her reveal, Ananya, like a super fan, joined the affair and watched a short exclusive preview of the much-awaited Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1.

Being a die-hard Money Heist fan Ananya said, “It’s super exciting to celebrate a series that I and a lot of fans have been eagerly waiting for. Money Heist is one of my favorite shows on Netflix and I'm a huge fan. It’s sad that this is the final leg of the series. I’m going to miss the show and the characters, especially Denver, he is my favourite of the lot. Jaime Lorente has done a fabulous job – Denver’s laugh is unforgettable and he is a brave man who would give it all for his family! For now, I’m looking forward to watching the new season of Money Heist.”

So whether you’re calling in sick or officially declaring a holiday for your entire organisation, the Money Heist fever has begun. The show is all set to heist all your weekend plans. Now, let’s go back to singing Jaldi Aao, while we wait for December 3rd for Vol.2 of Season 5 to launch.

