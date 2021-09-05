Karenvir Bohra shares a video of being called poor for driving in a Ciaz while visiting Sidharth Shukla’s house

Actor Karenvir Bohra has slammed a media person who called him poor based on the car he drove in while visiting late Sidharth Shukla's residence. Karanvir along with his wife Teejay had visited Shukla’s residence on Thursday to pay his last respects to Sidharth.

Karenvir took to Instagram to share a video in which he along with his wife stood below Sidharth's apartment waiting for their car. In the video, a person is heard saying, "Ciaz mein aaye hai, gareeb gareeb dikh raha hai yeh toh (He has come in Ciaz. He appears to be a poor person).” Karenvir is seen talking to the police officials sitting at the entrance of the building before taking off in his car with his wife.

Sharing the video, Karenvir wrote, "Ciaz gadi mein aye hai, gareeb lag rahe hai!' So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearances? We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this is what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name."

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 in Mumbai at the age of 40. He was brought dead to the hospital and had reportedly suffered a massive stroke. He was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium on Friday in the presence of his family and friends.

