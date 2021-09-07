Samantha Akkineni slays in Louis Vuitton head-to-toe, carries tote bag worth Rs.2 lakh

Indian actress Samantha Akkineni is best known for her appearance in Telugu and Tamil films. This 34-year old actress is a fashion monger. She is super frequent on social media winning hearts with her stunning styling sense.

Recently, Samantha dropped two super classy pictures of herself while striking cool poses from her latest photoshoot which no one can resist. She was seen head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton, a black monogram waistband sporty crop top styled with black graphic signature monogram nylon jogging pants along with signature monogram flowers embedded boots while flaunting her Abs.

She also added a super expensive black leather Onthego MM Louis Vuitton tote bag from the 2021 spring collection with large and modern monogram patterns worth $ 3,200.00 ( Rs.2 lakh approx ). She accessorized the look with a gold chain necklace. For her makeup, she did a super nude look with white eyeliner for a pop. She kept her hair loose and curly.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is all set for her upcoming Telugu mythological film Shaankuntalam.

