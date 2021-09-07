Parineeti Chopra spotted at the airport in casual attire with a Fendi bag worth Rs. 1.2 lakh

Parineeti Chopra is an Instagram freak.We love her frequent updates and insta quirks. Parineeti is a frequent flier she is always jet setting and she is finally back to the bay.

Parineeti was seen dressed in casual attire as she was spotted at the airport returning back to Bombay. She was dressed in a basic white tee with black sweat pants. The casual look was perfect for a relaxed journey. She completed the look with her pricey Fendi x Fila tote bag which costs around Rs. 1,19,806.

Parineeti Chopra has had back-to-back films releases this year. Other than the Saina Nehwal biopic, the actress starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Netflix's The Girl On The Train. Parineeti, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, is best-known for her performances in films such as Golmaal Again, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ishaqzaade and Kill Dil among others.

