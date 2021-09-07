Mammootty turns 70: Son Dulquer Salmaan shares a series of photos with an adorable note

Malayalam film superstar Mammootty turned 70 today. Social media has been flooded with wishes for the superstar who had also recently completed 50 years in the film industry. On his birthday, his son and actor Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media handle to share a series of pictures with his father and penned a sweet birthday note.

"I give up !! How does one even appear in the same frame and try to justify being there when you look like that ! Mashallah! Ever so grateful and ever so blessed. I love you infinity Pa ! We are the luckiest and most fortunate to be your family. We are constantly reminded of that when the world celebrates you on a constant basis. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays and may you always age in reverse. #Megastar #ActorExtraordinaire #SuperHero #WithoutACape #Legend #Mine #Ours #Everybodys #TheOG #LargerThanLife #YetTheSimplestManAtHeart #Best #Actor #Husband #Father #Grandfather #Son #Brother #Man #Definition #Love #HappyBirthdayPa (sic),” DQ wrote alongside the pictures.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

On the work front, Mammootty is awaiting the release of Bheeshma Parvam and is shooting for Puzhu and Pathaam Valavu.

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED: R Balki’s thriller to star Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results