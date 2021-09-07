Esha Gupta follows midriff flossing trend in ice blue satin bodycon gown

Indian actress and model Esha Gupta got her fame for portraying the role of Sanjana Krishna in the horror film Raaz 3. This 35-year-old actress is also the winner of the 2007 Miss India International. The actress is super consistent on social media with her amazing outfit and fitness posts.
On Tuesday, Esha shared a few breathtaking pictures of herself from her latest photoshoot. She was donned into a stunning Cherona ice-blue satin gown with a cut-out waist from Antithesis styled by Chandini Whabi.
On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the 2019 film One Day: Justice delivered.
