Cyrus Sahukar and Rajshri were among the first reasons why I agreed to Potluck: Ira Dubey

With a focus on family bonds, togetherness, and renewing relationships, SonyLIV’s show ‘Potluck‘ is a light-hearted family drama. While the show brings together a talented host of the cast, it also witnesses a reunion between Ira Dubey and Cyrus Sahukar, who will be sharing the screen together and reunite after 12 long years after ‘Aisha’. In the show, Ira is seen playing the role of Akanksha and wife to Vikrant Shastri played by Cyrus Sahukar. Not only that, the two actors also seem to be very elated to work with the director Rajshree Ojha. Here’s what the actors have to say about reuniting on SonyLIV’s Potluck.

Ira Dubey stated, "Cyrus Sahukar and Rajshri were among the first reasons why I agreed to the show. Even as recently as a few days ago, when I posted a photo with Cyrus, some speculated that Pinky and Randhir are coming together. We had a great time shooting for Aisha and now with Potluck, to be honest, it feels like another lifetime. Cyrus is a fantastic person to work with and one of the funniest men I've ever met; he was the one who made everyone on set happy, and I adore his sense of humour."

Cyrus shares, "I have worked with Ira before, and with Potluck I was really nice to reunite with her and Rajshree after almost 10-12 years. Not only that, the camaraderie with evert cast on the set was so jovial and crazy. The show is truly a celebration of the ‘relatable moments of life’. The show truly attempts to make us smile with families together."

Potluck premieres on September 10th on SonyLIV.

