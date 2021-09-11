‘Just a small fish in a huge pond’, says Priyanka Chopra on her role in The Matrix Resurrections

On Wednesday, actor Priyanka Chopra shared the first look from her film The Matrix: Resurrections and called herself a ‘small fish in a big pond’. Sharing the trailer release date as well as the teaser link on her Instagram handle, Priyanka wrote, “Yep! it’s almost time to take that pill…Trailer Thursday at 6AM PT (6:30pm IST). Go ahead and click the link in my bio to experience it yourself. The choice is yours! #TheMatrixMovie @thematrixmovie.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Television host Mini Mathur shared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Oh my God @priyankachopra. This is so mad cool!! Can’t wait to see what you bring to this film!!” Resharing her post on Instagram Stories, Priyanka replied, “Just a small fish in a huge pond babe! But happy for the opportunity! The love!! @minimathur.”

Before the release of the trailer, Warner Bros launched a website that features an innovative look at the upcoming installment in the 22-year-old franchise. Each choice presents users with two different angles of the story: one is red pill and the other is blue pill. Keanu Reeves’s Neo is seeing a therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris. However, things are about to be shaken up when a man which is portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II enters Neo’s life and makes him see that his reality is just a mirage.

The fourth film is directed by Lana Wachowski, and is scheduled to release on December 22 in theatres and on HBO max. For the unversed, Lana also co-directed and co-wrote the first three Matrix instalments with sister Lilly Wachowski.

The Matrix: Resurrections features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Telma Hopkins, Erendira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Christina Ricci, and Brian J Smith.

Also Read: “I would have done any part Lana Wachowski would have given me” – says Priyanka Chopra on starring in Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix: Resurrections

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results