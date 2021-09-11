Madhuri Dixit is an absolute beauty in a bright pink tie dye saree with mirror work details

The ‘Dhak Dhak’ Girl is back with her Indian looks and she is making a stunning appearance with each look. Madhuri Dixit is the epitomy of elegance and grace. She loves her Indian wear and we can't get enough of it. We love Dixit’s Instagram glam and that keeps us waiting for a new post every time.

This time around, it’s a saree and not just any saree. It’s a tie dye saree from Akanksha Gajaria.

Dixit looked absolutely beautiful in this pink and millennial pink toned saree with a heavy sequin mirror border. She completed the look with a sleeveless heavy mirror work blouse. Madhuri looks beautiful in this timeless piece with the pink standing out and making her look absolutely gorgeous.

Madhuri’s makeup is soft shimmer with her hair in soft waves and silver jewellery to complete the look.

She completed the look with heavy jewellery, choker, dangler earrings and a gorgeous nathni or nose ring as we call it. She added a desi touch with the typical crescent bindi, shimmery makeup, highlighter streaks and a messy bun.

Madhuri is currently appearing as a judge on the reality TV show Dance Deewane 3. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Kalank, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit’s son Arin enrols at a university in the United States

