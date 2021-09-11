Bigg Boss OTT: Eliminated contestants Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh reunite with Zeeshan Khan

Bigg Boss OTT has almost reached its final week and in the last week, we saw a shocking elimination of Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh. Post their elimination, the duo has even maintained their friendship outside the house and recently reunited. The duo reunited with formerly evicted contestant Zeeshan Khan and had a gala time together.

The trio was spotted at one of the restaurants in Mumbai and all of them donned a casual look. Akshara wore a black t-shirt dress, while wore a black shirt with a pair of trousers and Zeeshan opted for a camouflage printed hoodie with black joggers. For the unversed, Zeeshan and Millind shared a really good bond inside the house. While Akshara and Millind's connection formed when their respective connections with Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin got dissolved.

Their get-together pictures were shared by Millind Gaba on his Instagram handle where he posted a selfie of the trio. Sharing it he wrote, "With My Favs Pateli Bro @theonlyzeeshankhan Patna Ki Raani @singhakshara."

The trio was also accompanied by Gaba's close friends Prince Narula and Suyyash Rai. Suyyash shared a picture from the meeting on his Instagram. Sharing it in the caption, he praised Akshara's cooking and teased Gaba for not coming down to see off them. Suyyash wrote, "To a funnnnn nighttt and @millindgaba this is what happens when you dont come down to see us offf !!! @singhakshara jiii ab hum jaan gaye kyun sab aapke hath ke khaane ke liye pagal the andar Samaah baandh dii aap …@theonlyzeeshankhan @singhakshara @shubhampaua @princenarula

