Kiara Advani is back to the bay after the launch of RC15 donning sneakers worth over Rs. 75,000

Kiara Advani is basking in the success of her big patriotic release Shershaah along with Sidharth Malhotra. The film received a very strong and positive response from critics and audience. Kiara’s performance also received several accolades and was appreciated by many. Kiara was recently in Hyderabad for the launch of RC15. Kiara is all set to be seen opposite Ram Charan in Shankar’s Pan-India film. The film will be released in three languages – Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Kiara was spotted at the airport returning to Mumbai in a super causal outfit with a gold touch. She was seen dressed in an all-white outfit with a tank top, shorts and she completed the look with a bright metallic gold jacket. She looked stunning as always in the piece which she paired with Triple S Balenciaga sneakers with Neon Soles that cost about Rs. 78,000 on the Farfetch website and a brown leather tote from Ahikoza which is an artisan crafted handbag label established in 2016.

Kiara Advani was also seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, opposite Aditya Seal. She also starred in the horror comedy Laxmii, opposite Akshay Kumar, last year. Her upcoming projects include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. She has also been signed for the Shashank Khaitan film opposite Vicky Kaushal alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

