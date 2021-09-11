Shraddha Kapoor gives a sneak peek at Asha Bhosle’s 88th birthday party

Shraddha Kapoor shared a photo from her grand aunt and Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle's 88th birthday celebration with family members on Instagram. Shraddha's family portrait includes her parents, Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, as well as her brother, Siddhanth. In the photograph, Bhosle, dressed in a blue and white saree, takes centre stage. “Happy birthday dearest Asha aaie @asha.bhosle ," the actress wrote alongside the picture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Bhosle's older sister, famed singer Lata Mangeshkar, also wished her a happy birthday on Instagram with a charming throwback photo.“Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka janamdin hai. Main usko bahut badhaai aur aashirwad deti hun. Asha ek kamaal ki gaayika hai,versatile singer hai. Wo deerghayu ho,Ishwar usko aur uske pariwaar ko hamesha aur sukhi rakhe yehi meri manokaamana," Mangeshkar captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lata Mangeshkar (@lata_mangeshkar)

Since the 1950s, Bhosle has captivated millions of hearts with her voice. Whether it's a dance number, a love song, a ghazal, a classical composition, or a folk melody, she can perform it right. In the Hindi film industry, she's more of a rockstar than a playback singer, an indefatigably cool figure whose music has both grooved and moved us beyond words.

Also Read: Five colours you must have in your wardrobe this season!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results