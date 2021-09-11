Mandira Bedi expresses gratitude to Ashish Chowdhry for ‘All the Love,’ and he refers to her as a ‘Solid Girl’

Ashish Chowdhry, Mandira Bedi's close friend, devoted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to her. On his Instagram account, Ashish posted a smiling photo of the two of them, calling Mandira "a solid girl." Raj Kaushal, Mandira's husband, died in June. After a major heart attack, the filmmaker died at the age of 49.
Sharing the photo, Ashish wrote, “That smile tho… I love you my Mandu. Haven’t known a girl as ‘Solid’ as you. @mandirabedi #family." Mandira reposted the photo and wrote, “Love you Ash for all the love and all that you are."
Mandira and Raj tied the knot in 1999. They had their son Vir in 2011 and adopted Tara, a four-year-old girl, the following year. On the one-month anniversary of Raj Kaushal's death, Mandira held a 'pooja' for him at their home on July 30.
