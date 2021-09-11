Mandira Bedi expresses gratitude to Ashish Chowdhry for ‘All the Love,’ and he refers to her as a ‘Solid Girl’

Ashish Chowdhry, Mandira Bedi's close friend, devoted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to her. On his Instagram account, Ashish posted a smiling photo of the two of them, calling Mandira "a solid girl." Raj Kaushal, Mandira's husband, died in June. After a major heart attack, the filmmaker died at the age of 49.

Sharing the photo, Ashish wrote, “That smile tho… I love you my Mandu. Haven’t known a girl as ‘Solid’ as you. @mandirabedi #family." Mandira reposted the photo and wrote, “Love you Ash for all the love and all that you are."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi, on the other hand, has returned to work. The actor, who has been posting inspirational messages on Instagram, recently shared a photo of herself wearing a stunning saree. She captioned the photo, saying she was glad to be back at work. “Grateful to be back to work. Grateful for all the kindness that is coming my way. Grateful and blessed for the people in my life.. And oh so Grateful to be healthy and alive,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Mandira and Raj tied the knot in 1999. They had their son Vir in 2011 and adopted Tara, a four-year-old girl, the following year. On the one-month anniversary of Raj Kaushal's death, Mandira held a 'pooja' for him at their home on July 30.

Also Read: Mandira Bedi shares a throwback picture with late husband Raj Kaushal remembering his birthday

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results