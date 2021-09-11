Telly couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij adorably wish each other on their 11th anniversary

Popular television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have completed 11 years of togetherness. On Thursday, the duo took to their respective Instagram handles and wished each other. While Mahhi shared a romantic picture in which she was donning a mini floral-printed dress while Jay is sporting an all-denim look complimenting with a white t-shirt. Sharing the picture, Mahhi in her caption claims herself to be the ‘best thing’ that happened to Jay.

Mahhi wrote, "Happy Anniversary @mahhivij no matter how much you shop online,do things to irritate me, don't agree on any thing I do, I will still be next to you..changed my life when @tarajaymahhi came in our life…baaki bahot izzad dedi ajj ke liye will not stop pulling your leg with my jokes #happyanniversary #anniversary."

While Jay on the other hand also took to his Instagram and shared a romantic video of them on a beach. The video montage was a compilation of various quality times they spent together with their little daughter Tara. Sharing the video the actor expressed how the arrival of their daughter Tara has changed their life and wrote, " Happy Anniversary @mahhivij no matter how much you shop online,do things to irritate me, don't agree on any thing I do, I will still be next to you..changed my life when @tarajaymahhi came in our life…baaki bahot izzad dedi ajj ke liye will not stop pulling your leg with my jokes."

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij met each other for the first time at a common friend's party in 2010 however things didn't turn out to be that way. They met each other again after a year in a club and got clicked with each other. Post that they got secretly got married in November 2011 and told the same to the media only after a year in 2012. Post that they also participated together in the show Nach Baliye 5 and emerged out as the winners.

