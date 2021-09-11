Riteish Deshmukh shares a hilarious video with wife Genelia D’souza on the ‘signal of love’

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza are one of the most adored couples of B-Town. The couple has an immense fan following and they surely give us major couple goals. Genelia and Ritesh are also on the top rankings when it comes to social media presence. They often entertain the audience with their goofy reel videos and recently have posted yet another.

In the reel video, Genelia and Riteish can be seen grooving to the movie Bhagam Bhag's song 'Signal’ sung by Pritam, Remo Fernandes, Suzanne. The video began with Genelia jumping out of joy in a park and the lyrics "Jump in the air" plays. Post that suddenly the frame shifts towards both of them sitting in the car and hilariously grooving the lyrics 'Pyaar ka Signal'. Riteish can be seen wearing an orange T-shirt while on the other hand, Genelia is donning an all-denim look. Sharing the video Riteish wrote, "Pyaar ka Singal- Jump in the air. #reelitfeelit @geneliad."

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh will be next seen playing a pivotal role in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey.

