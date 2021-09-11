Riteish Deshmukh shares a hilarious video with wife Genelia D’souza on the ‘signal of love’

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza are one of the most adored couples of B-Town. The couple has an immense fan following and they surely give us major couple goals. Genelia and Ritesh are also on the top rankings when it comes to social media presence. They often entertain the audience with their goofy reel videos and recently have posted yet another.
On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh will be next seen playing a pivotal role in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey.
