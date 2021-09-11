Rakul Preet Singh’s Chhatriwali where she plays a condom tester is now Shelved

In April this year, it was reported that Rakul Preet Singh was roped in by producer Ronnie Screwvala for a content-oriented women-centric film. It was said that the actress would be seen playing the role of a condom tester in the social comedy film. While the film was never officially announced, we hear that the makers have now altogether decided to drop the film.
According to a well-placed source, the reason for Ronnie Screwvala to drop this unique project is the failure of the more recently released film Helmet which too dealt with a similar topic. Starring Aparkshati Khurana in the lead, Helmet was a quirky comedy that tackled the topic of condom use and explored people's mindsets and attitudes around the topic. However, the film failed to create a buzz among the audience and that became a cause of concern for the makers of Rakul Preet Singh’s film.
Meanwhile, filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa is also working on a similar topic for his upcoming film Janhit Mein Jaari in which Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen playing a condom sales executive.
