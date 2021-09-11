Veteran actor Dharmendra gets excited on returning to shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Veteran actor Dharmendra is all set to make come back on the silver screen after a gap of almost 3 years. Although the veteran actor made a few special appearances in films like Shimla Mirch and the short film Dream Catcher. The actor will make a comeback with the films Apne 2 and Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Earlier the actor was supposed to shoot for Apne 2 first however things got delayed due to the second outbreak of Covid-19. Now Dharmendra has begun shooting for the Karan Johar produced Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Taking to his Instagram, he shared a BTS video in which he looked extremely joyful and expressed his excitement to be at work. The actor asks his fans how are they doing?. He also says he feels very good to be back on the sets. While he can be seen sitting on the set with a cup of tea in his hand as he gears up to shoot.

Sharing the video he also wrote, "Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes Romancing the camera for Rocky are Rani ki prem Kahani."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani will star the Gully Boy duo, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Apart from them, it will also feature Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

While it will be helmed and produced by Karan Johar, who is making a comeback as a director after five years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results