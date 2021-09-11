The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut; asks her how she hasn’t been there in any controversy

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, actress Kangana Ranaut will be the special guest of the week for the special Ganesh Chathurthi episode and for the promotions of her film Thalaivii. Kangana will be seen having lots of fun with the star cast and Archana Puran Singh.

In the promos released by the channel on their various social media handles, Kangana can be seen donning a bright mustard Kanjivaram saree along with statement jewellery. The promo also shows the host Kapil Sharma jokingly asking her, "what do you need to do to get such high security?". To which she gives a very witty answer and says, "You only need to speak the truth".

Post that Kapil also holds a fire extinguisher in hand to which the fashion actress questions why has he kept that. And Kapil comes back with a really hilarious reply and says that he got to know from somewhere that wherever Kangana goes she brings in the fire while pointing towards her past controversies. Hearing this everyone was left in splits including Kangana, Archana and the audience.

Post that Kapil also took a dig at the Fashion actress and asks her, "Kaisa lag raha hai, itne din ho gaye, koi controversy nahi hui (It’s been a while since there’s been a controversy, how does it feel)?” Hearing this the actress couldn’t help but was just left laughing.

Released theatrically today on September 10, 2021, Thalaivii is based on the life of the late Jayalalithaa. The film showcases the varied aspects of her life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema. It also highlights the post glamour life of the actress as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics.

