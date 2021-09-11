TOMORROW X TOGETHER announce first concert and release ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ feat. MOD SUN

K-pop’s ‘It’ band of 2021 TOMORROW X TOGETHER dropped their new digital single ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ feat. MOD SUN together with American Rock artist MOD SUN.

‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ feat. MOD SUN follows the release of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ feat. Seori (Emocore Mix)” from TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s repackaged second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE. The band previously released ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ feat. Seori as the title track of their second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, in May 2021.

The original release, ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ feat. Seori is an energetic Hybrid pop rock track that sings of an unequivocal first love declared in the midst of chaos. In this song, a boy expresses his certainty in the love he feels for ‘you,’ his one and only in a world of zero. The track progresses dramatically into a lyrical tale reminiscent of a coming-of-age film, told through the simultaneously rough and delicate vocals of the five members and the dreamlike voice of featuring artist Seori.

The new digital single ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ feat. MOD SUN is a masterfully rough yet emotional track delivered through decadent guitar sounds and the voice of MOD SUN. Following his song writing contribution to the original track, MOD SUN introduces a new melody and English lyrics through the new remix. ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ feat. MOD SUN pairs MOD SUN’s powerful voice with TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s delicate vocals for another new energetic love song.

The American singer-songwriter and Rock artist MOD SUN is an active force within the global music scene with four studio albums, three EPs and six mixtapes within his expansive discography. Having kicked off his successful career within the Pop punk genre, the singer-turned rapper returned to his Pop punk roots with his fourth studio album, Internet Killed the Rockstar, which was released in February 2021 via Big Noise to critical acclaim.

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER have also announced their first exclusive concert TOMORROW X TOGETHER LIVE set for October 3. The announcement was made via the official fan community platform Weverse. The concert will be hosted and streamed live online.

The concert, TOMORROW X TOGETHER LIVE, marks the turn of an act as five boys venture through The Dream Chapter and The Chaos Chapter took ahead into what the rest of their story will entail.

