Terence Lewis shows magnificent views from the ocean as he enjoys Scuba Diving in the Maldives

Celebrity choreographer Terence Lewis is very active and popular on all the social media handles and especially on Instagram. The choreographer keeps sharing glimpses of his professional as well as personal life on it. Not many know that Terance is also a travel freak and loves to enjoy vacations in new places. Recently, he also had a trip to the Maldives where he was also accompanied by actress Tanisha Mukherjee. On the trip, he also took the wanderlust experience of enjoying Scuba Diving.

The dancer took to his Instagram and shared an IGTV video showing us the visuals from the time he was all set to go and wearing a scuba costume to when he went inside the deep ocean. In his 3-minute long IGTV video, he showed us magnificent and breath-taking visuals of the marine life deep down the ocean. He can be seen totally submerged into nature as he plays with the aquatic plants and animals. He was also accompanied by his friend Judith de la Rosa, who is also the owner of SubMaldives, a water sports company. The ace choreographer also was enjoying orange juice inside the water and doing backflips.

Later in the video, we can also see the visuals of after-diving where everybody was in a happy vibe and euphoric. The video montage also had Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai's song 'Dil Ko Karar Aaya' playing in the background. Sharing the video, Terance mentioned his trip wasn't sponsored by anyone and he paid it completely. He also thanked his friend Judith and the Maldives for the wonderful experience.

Terence in his long note wrote, "Mission Manta Maldives!!!.

When u dive deep into a spiritual process, the ocean helps to calm the storm that accompanies it! There were no paid promotions done on this trip n all expense born by me n yet I feel so grateful to the people mentioned below n the people of Maldives Thank you

@judithsubmaldives for the liveaboard experience on the #searose n being my buddy diver who gave me enough space to drift by myself !!! The best liveaboard experience on Maldive waters n the most professional team I’ve come across. Can’t wait to come back again already."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Terence Lewis (@terence_here)

He added, "@andy.schmid n @felipe_ravina for the amazing pics underwater! . @jan.atienza for being such an amazingly cool dive master, teaching me tricks n improving my Dive skills . @namratapurohit for introducing me to the liveaboard yacht experience with @judithsubmaldives n showing me that there is more to Maldives than just staying in a fancy resort n taking selfies! @anokheeshah @medpreneur n @tanishaamukerji for the amazing company. Shot on #gopro9 n edited by me on #inshotpro Thank you @goproindia for helping me capture these moments especially at the depth of 30 meters ( 100 feet) …very very grateful ❤️ This music is just so special n owned by @desimusicfactory @anshul300 @iamrajatnagpal . Thank you @yasserdesai n @nehakakkar for your mellifluous voices . I don’t own the rights of the song !"

Also Read: Malaika Arora replaces Shilpa Shetty on Super Dancer Chapter 4; Terence Lewis joins the judges’ panel

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results