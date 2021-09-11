Malaika Arora sends love to her son Arhaan Khan who is sitting miles away in the US

Bollywood diva and actress Malaika Arora has been away from her son Arhaan Khan for some time now. For the unversed, Arhaan Khan has left to the US for pursuing his further higher studies and her mother just can't stop missing him. As the actress was missing her son, she took to her Instagram and made a special adorable gesture.
In an Instagram story, she shared an lovely picture of herself as she was gearing up to kick off her day. Malaika can be seen donning a black tank top with matching tights with her hair neatly tied up. The actress was seen posing with her pet dog named Caster. Sharing the picture Malaika wrote, "We missin u @iamarhaankhan". Apart from that, Malaika even shared a solo selfie of hers from the balcony in the same outfit.
On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently judging the modelling reality show MTV Supermodel of The Year Season 2 with Milind Soman.
