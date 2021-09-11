Malaika Arora sends love to her son Arhaan Khan who is sitting miles away in the US

Bollywood diva and actress Malaika Arora has been away from her son Arhaan Khan for some time now. For the unversed, Arhaan Khan has left to the US for pursuing his further higher studies and her mother just can't stop missing him. As the actress was missing her son, she took to her Instagram and made a special adorable gesture.

In an Instagram story, she shared an lovely picture of herself as she was gearing up to kick off her day. Malaika can be seen donning a black tank top with matching tights with her hair neatly tied up. The actress was seen posing with her pet dog named Caster. Sharing the picture Malaika wrote, "We missin u @iamarhaankhan". Apart from that, Malaika even shared a solo selfie of hers from the balcony in the same outfit.

Malaika and Arhaan share a very great mother-son relationship with each other. They often use to spend quality time and pose for the camera together when Arhaan was there in Mumbai. Since the time Arhaan has left for the US, it has become very difficult for Malaika to not have him around. While Arhaan was leaving for the US, Malaika even shared a farewell post wishing him luck for embarking on a new journey. The actress wrote, "As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences … all I know is that I am super-duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams …. miss you already".

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently judging the modelling reality show MTV Supermodel of The Year Season 2 with Milind Soman.

