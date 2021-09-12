Daisy Shah looks elegant in Indian attire as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at her place

Actress Daisy Shah, who's known for her nuanced performances in films like Jai Ho, Hate Story 3 celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at her residence. The actress who looked stunning in her elegant Indian attire was seen flashing her beaming smile in all the pictures! The actress who was shooting for her upcoming film in London made sure that she arrives well in advance so that she doesn't miss the chance to welcome Ganesh ji at her place.

We've got our hands on her pictures from the celebration where the actress looked radiating as always. Daisy kept it very simple and looked stunning in her simple yet elegant Indian attire. She wore a white floral kurta and she also wore a pastel green coloured dupatta and pajama of the same colour. The colour co-ordinatinated attire looked festively perfect as it complimented the overall personality.

On the professional front, the actress who has been a part of some magnanimous films like Jai Ho and Race 3 will be seen in a big-budgeted untitled Bollywood film which is currently being shot in London.

