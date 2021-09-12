Arjun Bijlani invites his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestants to his residence for Ganesh Chathurthi rituals

Arjun Bijlani is a true worshiper of Lord Ganesha and every year brings him home. The actor celebrates Bappa's arrival and his stay in a very grand way and often invites his friends. This year too the actor has done some really beautiful arrangements and decorations for the same.

For the celebrations, Arjun was seen having the presence of his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Rahul Vaidya with wife Disha Parmar, Sana Makbul Vishal Aditya Singh and Nikki Tamboli. The actor shared a video from his house where Vishal, Nikki and Nia along with others took turns to do 'aarti' and looked at peace. He captioned the video: "The Aarti yesterday. Positive vibes only … Ganpati bappa morya .. !! #ganeshchaturthi #ganpatibappamorya #feelkaroreelkaro #feelitreelit #trends. While there were various including Arjun's close friends and family members were also present. While the video was running, Ganesh aarti ‘Sukhkarta Dukhharta’ sung by superstar Amitabh Bachchan was playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani . AB (@arjunbijlani)

Arjun wore a lemon-yellow kurta-pyjama set with the same colour Nehru Jacket. While Nikki Tamboli can be seen donning a yellow sharara kurta set and Nia on the other hand donned white ethnic wear and a red dupatta.He shared another post in which he was posing with everyone including his wife Neha and wrote, “Thank you everyone for making it so special … Ganpati bappa morya !! #ganeshchaturthi #ganpatibappamorya #arjunbijlani.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani . AB (@arjunbijlani)

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is also expected to participate in the 15th season of Bigg Boss this year.

ALSO READ: Singer Smita Dahal and Arjun Bijalani are all set to amaze the audience with their new song Ibaadat Ban Gaye Ho by T-series

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results