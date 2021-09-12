Khushi Kapoor misses sweater weather as she dons an olive green knit and flaunts her glowing skin

Khushi Kapoor's instagram is thriving. She knows what works for her and does it best. Be it desi look, gym looks, casual outfits- whatever it is! The younger Kapoor is a diva just like her sister Janhvi. They often make style statements together. Khushi’s sartorial style sense often make it to the headlines.

Khushi Kapoor is back with yet another stylish post. She posted a snap dressed in a knitted olive green sweater top. She looked smart with fresh makeup, highlighted cheeks, shimmer eyes with mascara filled lashes and heavy tinted lips. Her hair was in a centre partition with soft waves at the bottom. Khushi captions the picture, ‘waiting for sweater weather’!

Well, we can’t deny- who isn’t missing the cozy winter days.

Khushi Kapoor was recently spotted outside Zoya Akhtar’s office. She studies in New York in a film school and is here for summer break. She also wishes to join the industry once she completes her education. We cannot wait to see this Kapoor sister on the big screen.

