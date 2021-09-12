Kim Kardashian: Getting In The Mood For The Met Gala

Wow- Kim Kardashian has been heavily influenced by Kanye West’s Donda album events. Kanye hired Balenciaga designer Demna Guasalia to design the event and the fashion for his album listening parties and black leather was all over the place. Not to mention over the head masks. Kim’s custom leather mask was made by an expert with amusing details – zippers for the eyes, a hole for her pony tail and little ear rings, but NO mouth opening. It’s amazing what some people will do for attention. And this is the day BEFORE the Met Gala…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

