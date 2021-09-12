Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol bids emotional adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Actress Amrita Rao welcomed Lord Ganesha earlier this week on September 10 and today the day has come to bid a goodbye to him. The actress with her husband RJ Anmol and little munchkin Veer celebrated Ganesh Chathurthi with lots of enthusiasm and joy. While yesterday the trio also bided him adieu.

Taking to Instagram, Amrita shared a post comprising of a couple of pictures. The pictures give us glimpses of how their celebration looked like. Amrita can be seen donning a dark red saree with mustard yellow jewellery including the necklace and the earrings. While Anmol can be seen sporting a muscle-fit mustard kurta. While little Veer was also wearing a yellow Dhoti-Kurta set. The trio's traditional looks give us the perfect festive fashion hues.Sharing the picture Amrita Rao wrote, "Hope you guys are having a wonderful celebration. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to You????."7

