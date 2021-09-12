“A critic compared me to a pornstar and wrote Mallika is a pornstar,” says Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat has been missing in action for quite a few years now. But recently, with MX Player's original series Nakaab the actress is all set to make a comeback on the screens again. The actress will play the role of a power-hungry producer Zohar Mehra. The film also stars Esha Gupta and Gautam rode in pivotal roles of Police Inspectors.

The promos released has left the fans and the netizens stunned by the actress's powerpack performance and interesting plot. Speaking about the series Mallika Sherawat got into an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama and played a super fun rapid-fire.

When asked what is the meanest thing a critic has written about her, she reveals a shocking statement. The actress confessed that she was compared to a pornstar although she doesn't have anything against the porn industry.

Mallika said, "Oh My God! There are so many. It was one critic, I don't wanna say it but he wrote something very mean because then it goes into a very judgemental issue. There was one critic who compared me to a pornstar and said Mallika is a pornstar. I don't have anything against them, it is not a judgement on them(the porn industry). But this is what the critics were writing, this is the low level they dropped into."

Nakaab is an investigative thriller series directed by Soumik Sen. The MX Player original drama stars Esha Gupta, Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the lead roles. The espionage drama is about a high-profile death case and is set to premiere on September 15, 2021.

