Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey looks promising; says Nani, Director-actor duo of the original looks forward to the film

Shahid Kapoor has always brought a diverse range of characters to the audience’s delight. From Jab We Met to Udta Punjab, the actor’s filmography is replete with characters that are far off from each other. Next in line is his sports drama titled Jerseywhich is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

The film is about a cricketer’s true grit and how he battles the odds. Recently, Nani who played the lead in the original Telugu version spoke with a tabloid and gushed over how excited he is for the Hindi remake and praised Shahid.

Nani revealed that the director left him stunned and how happy he is with the final output of Jersey’s Hindi version which looks very promising. Sharing director Gowtam’s personality, Nani shared that he is a man of very few words, even if he likes something he doesn’t say much even though Nani understands with the look on his face, but when Gowtam told him how happy he was with the output of the Hindi version, Nani said he can already imagine how brilliantly it would have come out as for Gowtam to say it out.

Adding to it, Nani said that he is looking forward to seeing the Hindi remake of Jersey and is “Hundred percent” sure that Shahid Kapoor will play the part well as the actor being a brilliant performer who can get into the skin of the character.

Meanwhile Jersey will also star Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur and is expected to arrive in theatres on Diwali this year. Shahid is hopeful that theatres will resume operations by then. In a statement Shahid said that the team wanted to be as late as they could. Given the pandemic, Diwali is a great time to release Jersey and hopefully, theatres will reopen by then. If they don’t, the team will update the fans about the release. Besides Jersey, Shahid recently began shooting for a schedule of his upcoming web series with filmmaker duo Raj and DK in Mumbai’s Film City.

