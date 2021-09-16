India At The 2021 Met Gala: Hyderabad-based philanthropist and fashion connoisseur Sudha Reddy makes a show-stopping debut

After a year and a half on hiatus, the Met Gala 2021 arrived on the evening of 13th of September, and one thing's for certain: It's just as fabulous as ever before. Centering around the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the night honored legendary American designers and their impact throughout fashion's history. The COVID-19 pandemic paused most of the world for over a year and a night of celebration like this one is much needed to kickstart a fashion renaissance.
One amongst the 400 elite invitees was the wife of India-based billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy, Sudha Reddy who made a head-turning debut at the glitzy do. The charming philanthropist and business luminary paid a tribute to the ingenuity of American style with a spectacular creation put together by ace fashion designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock that was further accentuated with diamond jewellery from the gem maestro Farah Ali Khan.
An avid connoisseur of art and fashion, Sudha Reddy is the first non-film luminary from the state of Telangana to have been invited for the global affair. She was spotted interacting with Anna Wintour, Lil Nas X, Donatella Versace, Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid at the event which is dubbed as the "Party Of The Year," the "Super Bowl Of Fashion," and the "Oscars Of The East Coast”. Indian celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawala have graced the previous editions of the event.
Talking about her experience Sudha Reddy expands, “The Met Gala has been one of the most aspirational landmark events in the world of style, one that is keenly admired by fashion greats. Monday evening’s intimate gathering was special and memorable. It was an extremely rewarding outing for me as I was able to exchange notes with many notable personalities, some who are extremely keen to explore socio-economic welfare campaigns in association with the Sudha Reddy Foundation in the future. I am extremely humbled and honoured to have received this opportunity to represent my country at this eclectic fashion parade.”
Acing her over-the-top look, she opted for a matt molten metal beauty look with a pop of cherry-pink lipstick, a futuristic set of pointy bronzed nails and a classic high bun hair do. Farah Khan Ali’s ornate diamond ear cuffs, Chanel sequined gold stilettos and the bedazzled Judith Leiber Ganesha clutch served as an exquisite combination to the regal look.
Falguni Shane Peacock states, “Sudha is a very dear friend and a cherished muse who we have dressed on multiple milestone occasions in the past. It took us numerous sessions and more than 250 hours of labour to put together this remarkable statement piece. We have focussed on a lot on the detailing and we employed the services of our skilled atelier artisans in order to ensure the outfit does full justice to Sudha’s eclectic fashion aptitude.”
Also Read: MET GALA 2021 – Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox, Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Rihanna and more steal spotlight on fashion’s biggest night
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply