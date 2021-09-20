Shilpa Shetty looks stuns in a stunning purple tie & dye pre-stitch saree

The glamorous Shilpa Shetty Kundra is making her fans swoon over her with her latest Instagram post for Super Dancer – Chapter 4.

She was seen in a purple tie & dye pre-stitch saree set in georgette base styled with a matching blouse by Reeti Arneja’s newest Valli collection.

She accessorized the look with silver pieces of jewelry, long silver earring, silver bangles, and ring from Silverstreak, Mymotifs, Ritika Sachdeva, and Amrapali Jewels. She also added a pair of transparent nude heels. She did a glam nude makeup look while keeping her hair all loose and wavy. Shilpa captioned her post, “ little vintage, a little contemporary. A little classic, a little trendy.”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently judging the dance reality show Super Dancer – Chapter 4.

