Shilpa Shetty looks stuns in a stunning purple tie & dye pre-stitch saree

The glamorous Shilpa Shetty Kundra is making her fans swoon over her with her latest Instagram post for Super Dancer – Chapter 4.
She was seen in a purple tie & dye pre-stitch saree set in georgette base styled with a matching blouse by Reeti Arneja’s newest Valli collection.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)
On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently judging the dance reality show Super Dancer – Chapter 4.
