Dia Mirza shares first picture of her newborn son Avyaan; Priyanka Chopra and Sonali Bendre leave comments

Actress Dia Mirza took to her instagram to share the first picture with her newborn son Avyaan. Dia shared a picture of Avyaan's face after four months of his birth.

In the picture, Dia is seen carrying the baby in her arms while he rests his head on her shoulder. The mother-son duo seems to be in the living room. The picture seemed to be edited with a ‘sketch’ filter.

In the caption, Dia thanked all the doctors and medical staff who took care of her baby. “We are deeply grateful to many good people who took very good care of you Avyaan in the first 4 months of your life. Dr. Hari, Dr.Jui, Dr. Pradeep, Dr.Anish and all the nurses and @suryahospitals under the able leadership of Dr.Awasthi and Dr.Kabra. We will be forever grateful for the care and love you received from all of them. Dr. Nozer and Rajneet our baby is finally home. And this would not have been possible without your response and timely care. A lifetime of gratitude to you.”

Sharing a message for her son, she wrote, “Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and power of prayer. Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way. All our family and friends this time would not have been half as comforting without your strength and prayers. Thank YOU all. You know who you are. Have to add, to all the parents out there who are coping with their premies being in NICU, love, strength and prayers for you and your little one’s.”

Priyanka Chopra wrote in the comments, “God bless your beautiful family Dee.” Meanwhile, Sonali Bendre wrote, “Welcome home baby Avyaan, god bless you… lots of love Dee to you and your family.”

Dia Mirza got married to Vaibhav Rekhi earlier this year. She announced her pregnancy after they returned from their Maldives honeymoon. Avyaan was born prematurely on May 14 and had to spend close to two months in the NICU (newborn intensive care unit).

