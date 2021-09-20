Rihanna looks scintillating in chocolate brown see-through lingerie ahead of her Savage X Fenty vol. 3 drop

Barbadian singer and fashion icon Rihanna is super frequent on social media with 108 million followers. The ‘Diamonds’ singer recently dropped a hot picture of herself which made the fans swoon.

She is seen in a black see-through lingeri with with a fully embellished neckline. She also added a pair of black lace-up heels. The most attractive part of the whole look was her super chic hopped pixie haircut with a super glam makeup look. She accessorized the look with bling silver earrings. She also captioned the post by saying, “me waiting for vol. 3 to drop knowing y’all ain’t ready.@savagexfenty @amazonprimevideo.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

On the work front, Rihanna is currently gearing up for Savage x Fenty vol. 3 drop.

Also Read: Rihanna sizzles in a bikini and debuts a new fringe as she drops the latest collection of SavagexFenty

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results