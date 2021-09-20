Rihanna looks scintillating in chocolate brown see-through lingerie ahead of her Savage X Fenty vol. 3 drop

Barbadian singer and fashion icon Rihanna is super frequent on social media with 108 million followers. The ‘Diamonds’ singer recently dropped a hot picture of herself which made the fans swoon.
On the work front, Rihanna is currently gearing up for Savage x Fenty vol. 3 drop.
