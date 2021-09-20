Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of ‘post lunch stare’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is busy vacationing with husband Saif Ali Khan and their two kids, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan, is keeping her fans updated with the fun time she is having at the undisclosed location abroad. The family has gone at a beach place to celebrate Kareena’s 41st birthday on September 21.

On Saturday, Kareena took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from her fun time. In one of the photos, she is taking a mirror selfie where she is sporting a blue shrug over the bikini. In another photo, she clicked a post-lunch selfie staring away and wrote, “Post lunch stare.”

On Friday morning, the actor shared a selfie from her breakfast table and wrote, “Where is my baby?” as Jeh’s empty high chair was spotted beside her. All four of them were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film will also star Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. The film went on floors in December 2019 and is expected to release this year in December.

