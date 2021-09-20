Dheeraj Dhoopar – Shraddha Arya, Shabir Ahluwalia – Sriti Jha & Rohit Suchanti – Aishwarya Khare to showcase their chemistry on a special episode of Ganesh Utsav

With festivities around the corner and the restrictions limiting the celebrations across India, Zee TV has a surprise coming your way! The channel is all set to give you the look, feel, and flavor of Ganesh Chaturthi at the comfort of your homes as it presents an extravagant celebration through a special episode of ‘Ganesh Utsav with Zee TV'. This unique celebration will see lots of fun, dance, masti, and conversations with our top telly stars celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with all of you this time around. This special episode will air on the 19th of September at 12 PM and it will surely captivate one and all.

Zee TV viewers will witness not only a grand celebration for Lord Ganesha, but also some romantic acts by their favorite Zee Kutumb Jodis. In fact, the leads of Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi set some major couple goals during the shoot with their passionate performances. While Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) – Pragya (Sriti Jha) took everyone's breath away as they danced to Kiston and Raataan Lambiyan in beautifully crafted white-and-pink outfits, Kundali Bhagya’s Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) -Preeta (Shraddha Arya) sizzled as they performed to Sakhiyan 2.0 and Pal in wonderful black-and-white outfits. The newly-weds – Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) from Bhagya Lakshmi tugged at our heartstrings as they performed to Padmaavat's Ek Dil Ek Jaan donning a beautiful ‘Shiv and Parvati’ look.

While this episode is going to make you fall in love with these jodis all over again, the actors also revealed how they will be visiting their close friends and family’s houses to seek blessings from Bappa this Ganesh Utsav and feast on some mouthwatering modaks. In the meantime, don't miss watching all the entertaining acts put up by your favorite telly stars.

To watch all the mega dance acts, tune in to Ganesh Utsav with Zee TV on 19th September 2021 at 12 PM, only on Zee TV

