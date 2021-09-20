Sidharth Malhotra turns stylist for Mission Majnu wrap up party

Sidharth Malhotra, who is known for great taste in fashion, has always wooed his fans with some of the best looks. Be it casuals, traditional, formals, the actor has made it a point to make a statement.

His recent look from the Mission Majnu wrap party has been garnering a lot of attention for keeping casual and yet so stylish. Little does anyone know that the actor styled himself for the wrap party.

Keeping it simple with torn jeans and a white shirt, the actor wore a stunning jacket and boots as statement pieces creating great chatter for his look. If the actor looked this stunning for his wrap party, we wonder how he would style for other occasions?

On the work front, the actor has delivered the very successful Shershaah and will soon be seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu and a slice of life comedy Thank God.

