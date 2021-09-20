Radhika Apte receives warm welcome in Dehradun – “I was so moved by their generosity and kindness”

Radhika Apte received a warm welcome with a special gift from an organization in Dehradun. The actress had visited them earlier on the recommendation of a co-actor and this time visited them again. Radhika has fond love for Indian craftsmenship and supports women unconditionally, this time the organisation showed their love back by hand woven quilt.

Radhika Apte took to her social media to share, “The warmest welcome in Dehradun by @purkalstreeshakti. I was introduced to this organisation by my friend @gulshandevaiah78. I bought some pillow covers from them back then. Today they all invited me and gifted me this beautiful quilt woven specially for me. The craftsmanship of these women is impeccable. I was so moved by their generosity and kindness. Of course their products are so stunning that I ended up emptying all their shelves ???? I very highly recommend this place; they are very prompt on Instagram if you want to get in touch. Thank you, I shall forever remember this ♥.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

The actress has an interesting lineup of projects like Mrs. Undercover and Monica, O My Darling alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Also Read: Radhika Apte nails another monochrome look

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results