Radhika Apte receives warm welcome in Dehradun – “I was so moved by their generosity and kindness”

Radhika Apte received a warm welcome with a special gift from an organization in Dehradun. The actress had visited them earlier on the recommendation of a co-actor and this time visited them again. Radhika has fond love for Indian craftsmenship and supports women unconditionally, this time the organisation showed their love back by hand woven quilt.
The actress has an interesting lineup of projects like Mrs. Undercover and Monica, O My Darling alongside Rajkummar Rao.
