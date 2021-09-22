Kriti Sanon is struck by burst of sequins in embellished Manish Malhotra saree from Nooraniyat collection

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon serving us some breathtaking looks on her latest photoshoot in Manish Malhotra saree in a dreamy setup. She is seen in signature Manish Malhotra radiant sequined pink-white Nooraniyat saree styled with a sleeveless red satin blouse.
The actress looked radiant in burst of sequins. She accessorized the look with fine Manish Malhotra ornaments, a red and white pearl traditional choker along with matching studs, bangles, and white roses decorated on her wrist.
On the work front, Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Mimi. Her upcoming films include Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, and Bhediya.
