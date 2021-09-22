Kriti Sanon is struck by burst of sequins in embellished Manish Malhotra saree from Nooraniyat collection

September 22, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon serving us some breathtaking looks on her latest photoshoot in Manish Malhotra saree in a dreamy setup. She is seen in signature Manish Malhotra radiant sequined pink-white Nooraniyat saree styled with a sleeveless red satin blouse.

The actress looked radiant in burst of sequins. She accessorized the look with fine Manish Malhotra ornaments, a red and white pearl traditional choker along with matching studs, bangles, and white roses decorated on her wrist.

For her makeup, she did a gorgeous red eye look with nude lips. She kept her hair neat in a bun accessorized with a red and white pearl hairband.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Mimi. Her upcoming films include Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, and Bhediya.

