BTS and Megan Thee Stallion meet in-person in New York; the ‘Butter Crew’ shares photos

It’s the ‘HOT GIRL COACH’ Megan Thee Stallion and ‘BTS’. After dropping their remix for the chart-topping single ‘Butter’, the rapper has finally met the South Korean juggernaut as they are currently in New York. They met after BTS gave a speech at United Nations General Assembly followed by their visit to The MET.

Megan Thee Stallion took to her social media accounts to share photos that she took with BTS in New York, including some selfies and an adorable snapshot with her dog – Foe thee Frenchie. Megan captioned the posts, “It’s Thee Hot Girl Coach and BTS” giving a callback to her signature line from their collaboration. Her post showed another adorable participant in the party as a puppy joined them grabbing the BTS boys’ attention.

The female rapper further revealed a lovely gift that she received from BTS and it happened to be a baby Koya (RM’s BT21 character) plushie that she showed off on her Instagram.

BTS also posted images from their catch up and called it the ‘Butter crew’. The group also did the trademark tongue out, wink and hand sign with Megan Thee Stallion.

After dropping the remix for BTS’s chart-topping song ‘Butter’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion last month which the fans were quick to make it the talk of the town, BTS and Megan Thee Stallion took turns thanking each other on social media. The group’s members j-hope, Jimin and Jungkook even did a dance performance on her verses in the remix.

BTS was in New York to speak about he Sustainable Development Goals Moment at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. This was the group’s first official event after being appointed special presidential envoys by President Moon .BTS also visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art to promote Korean art along with South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook.

