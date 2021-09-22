Yami Gautam is living the life in Palampur as she shows off her sunkissed glow

Yami Gautam was busy promoting her latest flick Bhoot Police which released a couple weeks ago. She is making frequent appearances in and around the city dressed in beautiful and unique pieces.

Yami Gautam recently shared a picture of herself in a field full of beautiful greens. She is seen standing and enjoying the greenery in a luscious field. Yami dons a brown and white aztec printed V Neck sweater. She pairs that with a basic white skirt with front buttons. Her face is seen shining in the light as she gives off an enchanting glow. She completes the look with a small potli bag tied up around her waist. Yami is enjoying her time in Himachal Pradesh. She is donning a white and nude colour palette and letting the greens take over. Her sun kissed glow is worth obsessing over. She is enjoying her time in Palampur- a small town in Himachal.

Lately, Yami has been in the news for her professional and personal life. Earlier this summer, Yami surprised fans by announcing that she has tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar. She shared pictures from the intimate ceremony with fans. She resumed work soon after, wrapping her upcoming film Lost. Yami has now begun the promotions of her upcoming film Bhoot Police. The actor stars alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

