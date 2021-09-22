Yami Gautam is living the life in Palampur as she shows off her sunkissed glow

Yami Gautam was busy promoting her latest flick Bhoot Police which released a couple weeks ago. She is making frequent appearances in and around the city dressed in beautiful and unique pieces.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)
Lately, Yami has been in the news for her professional and personal life. Earlier this summer, Yami surprised fans by announcing that she has tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar. She shared pictures from the intimate ceremony with fans. She resumed work soon after, wrapping her upcoming film Lost. Yami has now begun the promotions of her upcoming film Bhoot Police. The actor stars alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Also Read: Yami Gautam admits that Aditya Dhar never proposed to her; says, “Aise Hi Shaadi Hogayi”
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply