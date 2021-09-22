Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari enjoys her day in Russia in a chic green look

The daughter of Indian television actress Shweta Tiwari and an emerging Bollywood actress Palak Tiwari serving looks on her recent trip to Russia. The newbie actress is sharing some effortlessly chic looks on her Instagram page from the trip.

Recently, Palak dropped a few snaps of herself while enjoying the streets of Russia in a Bright green open button trench coat styled pretty light green floral sleeveless midi dress along with a pair of black stockings.

She accessorized the look with a beautiful floral pendant necklace, golden bracelet, ring, and pearl studs. She also added an off-white handbag along with nude boots. For her make she kept it minimal while keeping her hair all loose.

On the work front, Palak Tiwari is all set for her Bollywood debut with a mystery crime thriller film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

