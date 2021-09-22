Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a lit picture from her birthday celebration with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh

Actor Kareena Kapoor celebrated her 41st birthday on September 21 with husband Saif Ali Khan and their children, Taimur and Jeh in Maldives. On Wednesday, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a lit picture with her family as they strolled on the beach, while ‘happy birthday’ was spelt out in fire in the background. In the picture, Saif is seen holding Taimur’s hand while walking and Kareena is carrying Jeh in her lap.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself ❤️.” Kareena, who is quite active on social media kept her fans updated with glimpses of her birthday celebrations.

Earlier, in an interview with a tabloid, Kareena spoke about the criticism and trolling that the couple received for their second son’s name. She said that his boys are beautiful with beautiful names. Its terrible if somebody would troll children, she said.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. It is the duo’s second collaboration after 3 idiots.

