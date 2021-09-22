ZEE Studios make multiple announcements in a single day; take a look at all the events that took place today

Whenever Bollywood's top content is concerned, ZEE Studios has never been too far from the action. Having spearheaded some of the greatest movies, web-series and other bits of content ZEE Studios has been at the forefront in bringing some really exciting content to the audiences. As for the last 24 hours, ZEE has been on a roll with these big announcements.

First of all the Bollywood action film, Sanak, got it's first poster released today. The Vidyut Jammwal starrer has been one of the most-awaited projects. Produced by ZEE Studios the movie has created a lot of buzz ever since it was announced and the movie will release soon, however, as of now, the fans are very excited about the poster that came out today and have been showering the movie with their love on social media.

Second in line of offering has been Telugu film, Republic. The much-hyped film helmed by Sai Dharam Tej has kept people waiting and on their toes for a long time and today marked the lucky day when fans finally got to witness the trailer of the movie. The ZEE Studios backed project features a lot of familiar faces of the Telugu industry and the excitement around the political thriller has gone from strength to strength and the fans can't contain their excitement anymore for its release.

The next surprise the fans were in for is the announcement of the release date of ZEE Studios' Valimai. The Telugu action-thriller film has been in the making for two years now and after a lot of waiting and watching the fans finally got to know that the film will release on Pongal 2022. Ever since the announcement, the fans have found it hard to contain their excitement and in the process making it three big announcements for ZEE Studios in a day only for more to follow.

Tomorrow marks the theatrical release date of Qismat 2 a Punjabi film. The film has been bankrolled by ZEE Studios and is a sequel to the original Qismat film that came out back in 2018. The fans have been waiting for the film's release for a long time and can finally count the hours to release of another blockbuster by ZEE Studios.

Last but not least is the announcement of ZEE and Sony merger. The announcement that has the whole industry surprised is said to be a big game-changer. Two of India's leading companies in their respective areas are now all set to join hands and scale new heights and the audiences can only wonder what a surprise they are in for once both the companies come together and start delivering even better content and entertaining stuff out.

